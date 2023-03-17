Wells Fargo & Company Trims Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price to $4.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.74%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 391,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,650.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,304.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $467,500 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $109,167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

