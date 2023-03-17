Wells Fargo & Company Trims Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Target Price to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.