Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $155.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.00.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $130.75 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

