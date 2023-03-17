West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 331 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.75. 60,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

