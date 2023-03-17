West Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IVV stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.48. 1,543,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

