West Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.29. 138,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,006. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

