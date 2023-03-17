West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.72. 2,227,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,688,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

