West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $32.79. 943,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,262. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

