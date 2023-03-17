Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 38,793 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
