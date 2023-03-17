Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 38,793 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

