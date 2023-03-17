Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

MNP opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.