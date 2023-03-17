Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Weyco Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WEYS opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Weyco Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

