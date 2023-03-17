Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Weyco Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of WEYS opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.
Weyco Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 31.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
