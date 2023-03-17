Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

