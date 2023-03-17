Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPM. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WPM opened at C$59.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8594679 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

