WhiteBIT Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.62 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00017060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $263.37 million and $15.62 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

