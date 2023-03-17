Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 61,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 255,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.27.

About Wildcat Petroleum



Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

