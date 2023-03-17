Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells $13,193.95 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $13,193.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willdan Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

