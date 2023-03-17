Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

WLDN stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $45,657.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $45,657.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $445,483.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,486,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,088.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,265. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

