Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
WLDN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Willdan Group Stock Up 1.4 %
WLDN stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Insider Transactions at Willdan Group
Institutional Trading of Willdan Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
