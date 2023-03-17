Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.63 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $16.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.72. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
