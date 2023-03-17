Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $130.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.94.
NYSE:WSM opened at $119.95 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
