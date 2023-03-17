Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $130.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $119.95 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma



Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

