Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.53

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.53 and traded as high as $56.85. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 5,781 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $355.19 million, a P/E ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

