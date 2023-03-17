Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.53

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.53 and traded as high as $56.85. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 5,781 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $355.19 million, a P/E ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.