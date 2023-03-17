Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $304.68

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.68 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.72). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.63), with a volume of 15,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.63) target price on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,557.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 329.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 304.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,736.84%.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

