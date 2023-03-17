Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $304.68

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.68 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.72). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.63), with a volume of 15,214 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.63) target price on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Wilmington Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,557.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 329.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 304.62.
Wilmington Cuts Dividend
About Wilmington
Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.
