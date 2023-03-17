Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.8% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

