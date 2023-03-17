Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp owned 0.05% of Flowserve worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Flowserve by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

