Woodstock Corp Has $37.45 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 5.0% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $819.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $822.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.41. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

