Woodstock Corp Has $7.50 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

