Woodstock Corp Lowers Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

