Woodstock Corp Purchases 180 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $444.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.00 and a 200-day moving average of $451.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

