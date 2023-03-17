Woodstock Corp Sells 121 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $487.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.