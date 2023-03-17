Woodstock Corp Sells 1,502 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 781,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.71 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,935. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.