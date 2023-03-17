Woodstock Corp Sells 327 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 980.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

