Woodstock Corp Sells 579 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.