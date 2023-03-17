Woodstock Corp Takes $339,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $468.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

