World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $514.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading

