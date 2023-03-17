World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

INT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 410,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,687. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.