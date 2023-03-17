Wrapped BNB Trading 22% Higher This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $935.66 million and approximately $124.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $337.46 or 0.01216900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00364781 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,240.39 or 0.26513569 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,772,655 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

