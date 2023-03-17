Wrapped Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $63,139.46 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.13 billion and approximately $63,139.46 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,237,571 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,591,462,141.758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32941613 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $24,468.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

