W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 11.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.52. 2,769,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,798,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

