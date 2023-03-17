W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 11.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.52. 2,769,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,798,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.