Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Craig Scott Billings Sells 10,901 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.04. 2,172,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

