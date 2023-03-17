Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after buying an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after purchasing an additional 217,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

