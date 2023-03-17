Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.79

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 464613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

YGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

