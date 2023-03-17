YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading Up 25.1%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) was up 25.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

YaSheng Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

