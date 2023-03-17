Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,194. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.