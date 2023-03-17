Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,439.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,427.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,076.76. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,085 shares of company stock worth $4,824,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

