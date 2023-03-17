Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 36,216 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,191,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,960,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,524,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.