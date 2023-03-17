Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

