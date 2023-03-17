Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $494.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

