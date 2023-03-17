Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $38.72 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

