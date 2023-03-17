Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $10,387,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $158.77 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

