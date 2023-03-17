Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,710 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $348.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

