Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,710 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

About Amcor



Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

